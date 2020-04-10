Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $31.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of FCPT stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.
