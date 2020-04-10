Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $31.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

