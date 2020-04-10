Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 268,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fortive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 86,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.