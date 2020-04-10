FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $1.0141 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. This is an increase from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.86%.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.