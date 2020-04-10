Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Flowserve by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

