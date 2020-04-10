Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.98.

FND stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,086,000 after buying an additional 299,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after buying an additional 966,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 118,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

