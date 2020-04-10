Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $969,948.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $969,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,023,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $78.35 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -979.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
