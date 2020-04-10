Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $969,948.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $969,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,023,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $78.35 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -979.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

