Financial Analysis: China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) vs. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get China Everbright International alerts:

0.5% of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Everbright International and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Everbright International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR $5.87 billion 1.94 $1.04 billion $9.05 11.19

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than China Everbright International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Everbright International and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Everbright International 0 1 0 0 2.00 ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

China Everbright International has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Everbright International and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Everbright International N/A N/A N/A ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 16.16% 30.01% 9.13%

Summary

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR beats China Everbright International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Everbright International

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others. The Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates waste-to-energy plants, methane-to-energy plants, sludge treatment and disposal projects, and food waste treatment projects. The Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation segment constructs, upgrades, and operates waste-water treatment plants, reusable water treatment plants, surface water treatment plants, waste water source heat pump projects, and water environment management projects. The Greentech Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates integrated biomass utilization, hazardous and solid waste treatment, solar energy, and wind power projects. The Others segment conducts environmental protection technology research and development projects; provides environmental related technological services; designs environmental protection projects, and manufactures and sells environmental protection project equipment. The company also operates waste treatment plant and landfill site; and provides construction management services, as well as constructs, operates, maintains, researches, and develops biomass direct combustion power generation projects and sponge city. In addition, it engages in the collection and treatment of municipal wastes through mechanical and biological technology; and river restoration project. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. China Everbright International Limited is a subsidiary of Guildford Limited.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities. It also offers disaster relief equipment, such as pumps and power generation equipment for various applications, such as assisting at times of flooding due to weather and burst water supply; power generation, lighting, and other equipment for super bowl events, sporting events, music concerts, and festivals; and climate control equipment, including cooling, heating, and dehumidification equipment to the construction, commercial, industrial, and events markets. In addition, the company rents and installs scaffolding solutions for access to new or existing structures; and offers portable traffic systems to facilitate engineering projects or clean-up after an accident. It serves construction, industrial, and homeowner customers, as well as government entities and specialist contractors. The company offers its equipment under the Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant brands through 658 stores in 47 states in the United States; 54 stores in Canada; and 187 stores in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.