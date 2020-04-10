Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Receives €64.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.65 ($75.17).

FIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

FIE stock opened at €58.10 ($67.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.35. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

