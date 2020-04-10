Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 117,791 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period.

FCOM stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

