Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FENC opened at $6.46 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

