Fate Therapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

