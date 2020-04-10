Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Up 83.9% This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $13,160.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 83.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.05 or 0.04615189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

