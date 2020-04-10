Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $15.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $59.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.15 million, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $93.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,901,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 595,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.56. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

