Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $225.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel fur Facebook von 235 auf 225 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf Buy” belassen. Die Werbeerlose der US-Internetkonzerne konnten sich in der gegenwartigen Corona-Krise schlechter entwickeln als wahrend der Finanzkrise 2008/2009, schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte reduzierte seine 2020er Umsatzprognosen fur die betreffenden Unternehmen um 3 bis 16 Prozent./edh

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 19:25 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 19:25 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” Jefferies Financial Group’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.33.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $175.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average of $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $499.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

