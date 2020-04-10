Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40, 2,270,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,943,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

