Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $110.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $127.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 134,267 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,862,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,788,931 shares of company stock worth $208,025,303 and sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

