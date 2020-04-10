Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,220

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price (down previously from GBX 1,335 ($17.56)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

LON:ERM opened at GBX 924 ($12.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 911.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,219.99. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

