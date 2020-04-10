Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,817 shares of company stock valued at $11,853,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 72.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 478,305 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

