ETHplode (ETHPLO) Market Cap Reaches $29,878.46

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One ETHplode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, VinDAX, DDEX and Mercatox. ETHplode has a total market cap of $29,878.46 and $96.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.94 or 0.02776477 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00202108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00044242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ETHplode Token Profile