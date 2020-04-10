Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Receives $190.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.45.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $164.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

