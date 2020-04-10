Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

