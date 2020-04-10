Entergy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Entergy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.91 on Friday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Entergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

