Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.00%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.