Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,248,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 224,607 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Energizer by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,724,000 after purchasing an additional 306,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $35.85 on Friday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 325.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

