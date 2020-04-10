Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Receives $89.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

NYSE:EHC opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

