Ellington Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,153 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,793% compared to the typical volume of 109 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a current ratio of 48.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.30%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 98.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 208,955 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

