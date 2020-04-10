Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 69,767 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $9.06 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

In other news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

