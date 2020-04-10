Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 2.0% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA opened at $105.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $73,773.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,822.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

