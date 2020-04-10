eHealth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 1,288 call options.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in eHealth by 30.5% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in eHealth by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in eHealth by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.43. eHealth has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

