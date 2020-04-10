Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $37.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.13. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

