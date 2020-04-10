Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $171.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECL. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $179.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.28. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.