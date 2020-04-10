Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $179.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.28. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.