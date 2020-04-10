Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,503,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

