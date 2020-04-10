E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EONGY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

