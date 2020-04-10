E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EONGY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

