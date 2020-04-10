Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,668,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 339,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 24,423 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $610,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 507,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,703.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 696,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,288,040 over the last ninety days.

DT stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $37.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.