Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives $29.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.16.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,703.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,288,040 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.