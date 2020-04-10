Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.