Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

DLPN stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

