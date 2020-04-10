Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Diageo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra raised their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.91.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

