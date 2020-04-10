Deutsche Bank Lowers Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 157

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 157 ($2.07) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TW. Bank of America raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187.85 ($2.47).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 1.42 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82).

In related news, insider Robert Noel acquired 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02). Also, insider Jennie Daly acquired 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, for a total transaction of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

