Deutsche Bank Lowers Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,192

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,275 ($43.08) to GBX 2,192 ($28.83) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective (down from GBX 3,250 ($42.75)) on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,310 ($43.54) to GBX 2,270 ($29.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,712.69 ($35.68).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,111 ($27.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,315.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,514.54. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total value of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

