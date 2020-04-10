Deutsche Bank Downgrades NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to Hold

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NORDEA Bk AB SW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.07.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

