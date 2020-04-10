Deutsche Bank Cuts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 553

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 807 ($10.62) to GBX 553 ($7.27) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BDEV. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective (down previously from GBX 880 ($11.58)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 861 ($11.33) to GBX 729 ($9.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 674.33 ($8.87).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 512.40 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 589.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 680.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

