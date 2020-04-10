Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.6% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

