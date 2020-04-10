Delphi Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,468 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 971 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

