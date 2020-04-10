DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DGRLY stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

