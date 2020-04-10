DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of DGRLY stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.
DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.