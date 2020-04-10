Davita Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,191 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 580% compared to the typical volume of 910 call options.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after buying an additional 544,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after buying an additional 148,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

NYSE:DVA opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Davita has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Davita will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

