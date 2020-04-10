Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

