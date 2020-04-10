Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BN. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.37 ($84.15).

Shares of BN stock opened at €58.60 ($68.14) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.22.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

