CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Hovde Group

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 287,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,747,000 after purchasing an additional 241,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.